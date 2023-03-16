How to Pick a Yoga Teacher Training? (YTT)

Do you dream of teaching yoga?

How to Pick a Yoga Teacher Training?

First, I want to acknowledge you for considering the auspicious path of yoga teacher training! Whether you are interested in teaching yoga or wanting to deepen your practice, it is a journey of possibilities, growth, and discovering your higher purpose and soul’s essence.

Yoga offers teachings which are rich in spirituality, philosophy, physicality, and lifestyle.

Here are four R.I.C.H. guidelines to help you pick a Yoga Teacher Training:

Research. Explore and discover what type of practice and which teacher(s) you resonate with in your body, mind, and soul. There are a multitude of yoga teachers, asana practices (the physical movement), and yoga paths. Check out classes & different teachers at different studios, in person or online. Inner-Student. How do you best learn? In person? Online? A combination of both? Keep in mind that online learning requires self-discipline and the ability to stay focused while you study on your own. Do you have the self-initiative and ability to create a study environment that allows you to effectively learn, prepare your homework assignments, and participate in practice teaching? Online teaching offers convenience and the ability to study from your own space and set your own pace. Are you equipped with the technology to participate in online trainings? Do you prefer in-person or live zoom sessions to keep you engaged and accountable? Choose what best suits your inner student! Calculate. Remember when your school teachers told you math would be used in all areas of your life? Get out your calculator & calendar. Let’s run some numbers! During weekdays, how many hours do you have available to dedicate to YTT? During weekends, how many hours do you have available to dedicate to YTT? If in person training, how much travel time would be required? Look at your entire calendar. If you want to complete a 200 hour YTT, given the answers to the questions above, when could you start and end your YTT? Now, let’s look at budget. How much could you spend on YTT right now? If needed, what type of payment plan would work for you? If a YTT requires travel and lodging, what is your budget? How much could you spend on books? (eg. Click here to view some, not all, of the books used in my 200 hour Yoga Teacher Training) Are there any other costs you would need to incur to support this training such as childcare, missing work? Cost of a yoga mat, blocks, strap and blanket? Health. Yoga is a holistic practice and invites you to create a balanced lifestyle, physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually. Assess your overall health. What type of asana practice (the physical postures, sequence, pace) best fits the way you like to move your body? When you picture yourself teaching yoga, what type of energy output suits your personality? (eg. Power Yoga, Gentle Flow, Yin Yoga, Restorative Yoga?) Will you commit to self-care practices to enable effective learning, such as proper nourishment, sleep, and your daily sadhana practice (eg. morning meditation & movement)? Are you ready, and maybe even excited, to commit to yoga teacher training with a balanced and realistic schedule?

I pose these questions to assist you in making an informed decision. And, truth be told, when I took my first 100 hours of yoga teacher training, I had no idea what I was getting myself into, back in 2013. It was harder than I expected, and it was all meant to be.

As the owner of a Registered Yoga School and Lead Trainer and Mentor, I’ve observed teacher trainees don’t always realize the mental and physical demands of YTT, especially if it’s been awhile since they’ve been in school or have never juggled learning something new while working or being a parent. It’s all possible and the experience can be a powerful conditioning of the body and mind, making you realize you are more capable and stronger than you realized. Training to be a yoga teacher, whether you teach or not, can lead you to a more resilient version of yourself. You can do hard things.

Just because things feel hard doesn’t mean you’re on the wrong path.

On one hand, I say just go for it (like I did!), and on the other hand, if I can offer some tips to avoid burnout or unnecessary stress, then I’ve fulfilled my purpose to offer pathways to ease and peace.

I absolutely know it is 100% possible to balance a commitment to yoga teacher training with work, parenting, and life (eg. laundry, groceries, walking the dog, all the stuff!) I did it and yoga teachers all over the world have done it too! My intention for sharing this list of questions is also to get you thinking like a yoga teacher (eg. self-inquiry and mindfulness) and be in the practice of making choices with a balanced and realistic perspective.

I hope these RICH guidelines are helpful. My wish is for your yoga teacher training to be enriching, fun, and lead you towards fulfilling your yoga teacher dreams!

I had no idea my decision to start yoga teacher training would lead me to the person I am today, and the life I have now. It’s one of the best decisions I made for myself and I love encouraging students to consider the yoga path, the journey to self.

If you are interested in studying with me, click here to apply for my 200hr YTT. It is a hybrid program so it is best suited for students who are disciplined enough to study on their own, able to meet weekly live zoom sessions (in person option if you are in Danville, CA), as well as commit to a one-week immersion in person for your final YTT week. Currently immersions are happening in the San Francisco Bay Area. Once I review your application, I will contact you to schedule a consult to see if my training is a good fit for you. My mentorship-style training gives you easy access to me and I work in either small groups or a premium one-on-one program. And, the dates of my YTT programs are picked after reviewing the applicants’ requested timeframes.

