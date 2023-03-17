Some Funny & Friendly Irish Blessings! Happy St. Patrick’s Day!

As you slide down the banister of life,

May the splinters never point the wrong way.

🍀

May your blessings outnumber

The Shamrocks that grow.

And may trouble avoid you

Wherever you go.

🍀

Grant me a sense of humor, Lord,

The saving grace to see a joke,

To win some happiness from life,

And pass it on to other folk.

🍀

May you always have walls for the winds,

A roof for the rain, tea beside the fire,

Laughter to cheer you, those you love near you,

And all your heart might desire.

🍀

May you have:

No frost on your spuds,

No worms on your cabbage.

May your goat give plenty of milk.

And if you inherit a donkey,

May she be in foal.

🍀

Do not resent growing old.

Many are denied the privilege.

🍀

I complained that I had no shoes

Until I met a man who had no feet.

🍀

Wishing you a pot o’ gold,

And all the joy your heart can hold.

🍀

May the dreams you hold dearest,

Be those which come true,

The kindness you spread,

Keep returning to you.

🍀

