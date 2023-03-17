Some Funny & Friendly Irish Blessings! Happy St. Patrick’s Day!

As you slide down the banister of life,
May the splinters never point the wrong way.
🍀
May your blessings outnumber
The Shamrocks that grow.
And may trouble avoid you
Wherever you go.
🍀
Grant me a sense of humor, Lord,
The saving grace to see a joke,
To win some happiness from life,
And pass it on to other folk.
🍀
May you always have walls for the winds,
A roof for the rain, tea beside the fire,
Laughter to cheer you, those you love near you,
And all your heart might desire.
🍀
May you have:
No frost on your spuds,
No worms on your cabbage.
May your goat give plenty of milk.
And if you inherit a donkey,
May she be in foal.
🍀
Do not resent growing old.
Many are denied the privilege.
🍀
I complained that I had no shoes
Until I met a man who had no feet.
🍀
Wishing you a pot o’ gold,
And all the joy your heart can hold.
🍀
May the dreams you hold dearest,
Be those which come true,
The kindness you spread,
Keep returning to you.
🍀
