Magical Turtle Encounter! Snorkeling with Honu.

Nature feeds my soul, especially at the ocean. Add in warm water, magical sea creatures, and I’m in heaven. I took this Go Pro video but, it’s not so bueno since I accidentally recorded it on time warp mode. I tried to slow it down but, it’s still choppy. Such a bummer because the video is so clear. If you have GoPro underwater video tips for me, please comment below! All good. Just like yoga, life is a practice. I’m working on my snorkeling AND underwater video skills. Let’s see if another turtle will swim up close to me again. Enjoy!

p.s. I’ll be back to teaching yoga next week starting April 10th!

