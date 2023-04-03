Spiritually Fit Yoga

access personal power & peace through yoga

Magical Turtle Encounter! Snorkeling with Honu.

Nature feeds my soul, especially at the ocean. Add in warm water, magical sea creatures, and I’m in heaven. I took this Go Pro video but, it’s not so bueno since I accidentally recorded it on time warp mode. I tried to slow it down but, it’s still choppy. Such a bummer because the video is so clear. If you have GoPro underwater video tips for me, please comment below! All good. Just like yoga, life is a practice. I’m working on my snorkeling AND underwater video skills. Let’s see if another turtle will swim up close to me again. Enjoy!

p.s. I’ll be back to teaching yoga next week starting April 10th!

I’m here to empower you to get fit in body, mind and spirit! I’ll share tools and techniques to discover your strengths, inner wisdom, higher purpose, and channel your intuition through applying yoga, meditation, and energy healing to create your powerful, purposeful life!

– Amelia Andaleon

spread your love and light…

