Un-become Everything That Isn’t Really You (inspired by Paulo Coelho)

“Maybe the journey isn’t so much about becoming anything. Maybe it’s about un-becoming everything that isn’t really you, so you can be who you’re meant to be in the first place.”

– Paulo Coelho

MEDITATION/JOURNAL PROMPTS TO REFLECT ON “UN-BECOMING”

This quote by Paulo Coelho reminds me to notice what I may have inherited or been taught without consciously choosing it for myself. This can occur by how we were raised or what might have been projected onto us through society, our culture, or education. These inherited beliefs or values can sometimes be a source of suffering if we realize that they conflict with our truths.

The following prompts lead you through a process of self-inquiry, which is part of our yoga practice, svadhyaya, as a tool on your path to self-discovery.

Consider these self-inquiry prompts for a meditation or journaling session – ask yourself:

Is there something I am struggling with that is connected to a belief or opinion that is not my own?

Am I trying to be someone that does not align with my true self?

What beliefs or values have I been holding onto which are acrually not true for myself?

Imagine a butterfly ready to break free from its cocoon. How do you relate to the butterfly? What is your cocoon?

What am I ready to release and un-become to create space for the real me to emerge?

What is possible through choosing a new way of being in my life?

What is holding me back from breaking free from suffering?

No judgment. No criticism. Explore your thoughts and feelings with an inquisitive, curious nature and observer mind. Awaken your compassionate inner witness.

Invite patience and lovingkindness into this process of un-becoming. No forcing. Allow yourself to take this next step when you feel ready and know you have the agency to choose the pace and actions on your journey to self. 🙏🏽🦋

Breathe into yourself with compassion, awareness and love.

What did you discover through this process? Feel free to share below in the comments!

Much love,

Amelia