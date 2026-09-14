Welcome to Spiritually Fit Yoga with Amelia Andaleon! This podcast episode offers prompts to create letting go process during the Harvest Full Moon on Saturday September 26, 2026, or during any full moon, or anytime! May this support you releasing what does not serve you.

Click here to view the complete description of this Harvest Full Moon Ritual⁠.

FULL MOON LETTING GO JOURNAL PROMPTS

What am I ready to let go of that no longer serves who I am becoming? What am I holding onto because it feels familiar, even though I know it’s time to release it? What thought, belief, or story about myself am I ready to stop carrying? Where in my life am I giving my energy to something I cannot control? What would it feel like to surrender it? Is there resentment, anger, disappointment, or hurt I’m ready to release? What do I need in order to loosen my grip on it? What expectations of myself or others are creating unnecessary pressure in my life? What am I doing out of obligation, guilt, fear, or people-pleasing that I’m ready to say no to? What did I once need that I may no longer need in this chapter of my life? If I truly trusted myself, what would I finally give myself permission to release? As I let go, what do I want to create space for instead?

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Much love,

Amelia Andaleon

Discover Your Personal Power.

Create Your Inner Peace.

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