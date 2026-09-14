Monday 9/14 7-8pm Evening Release in Sequim CA
Sep 14, 2026
Sep 14, 2026
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Become a Paid Subscriber: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/spirituallyfityoga/subscribe
Yoga, meditations, tips and stories to awaken your best self, and connect to your higher purpose . Your host is Amelia Andaleon, Certified Baptiste Yoga Teacher, Reiki healer, dōTerra essential oils wellness advocate, mom, wife, adventure seeker and nature lover. This podcast is spiritual, not religious. It’s about sharing the diverse practices of loving kindness towards all beings, self and our planet. . Want to share how you stay spiritually fit and connect to something bigger than yourself?
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Welcome to Spiritually Fit Yoga with Amelia Andaleon! This podcast episode offers prompts to create letting go process during the Harvest Full Moon on Saturday September 26, 2026, or during any full moon, or anytime! May this support you releasing what does not serve you.
Click here to view the complete description of this Harvest Full Moon Ritual.
FULL MOON LETTING GO JOURNAL PROMPTS
Music licensed through Soundstripe.
Code: WUQFGYGWYSWQHUST, SYRO2TDJMEAPX01O
Much love,
Amelia Andaleon
Discover Your Personal Power.
Create Your Inner Peace.
Find out more about me at my website where you'll find my schedule with classes and workshops, as well as upcoming San Francisco Bay Area and International yoga and meditation retreats as well as my 200hr Yoga Teacher Trainings: Visit SpirituallyFitYoga.com.
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Interested in Yoga Teacher Training with me? I offer a hybrid 200 hour YTT program which is Yoga Alliance certified. I also offer workshops, specialty certifications (eg. Yin Yoga, Power Vinyasa, Art of Assisting), and mentoring for teachers. Learn more here.
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