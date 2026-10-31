It took me a while to feel comfortable teaching a Moon Salutation.

Not because it was hard but, the orientation of the postures was different than the Sun Salutations I had practiced and taught for decades. Teaching with mirroring and orienting the students on the mat was also a bit of a brain-twister. So, to get things organized in my brain, and make it easier for my yoga teachers, I decided to write down the cueing for a complete Moon Salutation round.

I was inspired me to share it with others and created a free Moon Salutation Guide with teaching cues, the complete sequence, and pose illustrations—to support your own practice and help you share it with others.

Moon Salutation, or Chandra Namaskar, invites us to explore a slower rhythm through flowing movement, steady breathing, and the moon’s symbolic qualities of reflection, receptivity, and renewal.

What Is a Moon Salutation?

In Sanskrit, chandra means moon, and namaskar means salutation or greeting.

Like a Sun Salutation, a Moon Salutation links postures with the breath. There are several versions, so the sequence you practice may vary by teacher or yoga tradition. A familiar standing variation moves sideways across the mat through side bends, wide stances, and lunges. (artofliving.org)

Where Did Moon Salutations Originate?

Although yoga has deep historical roots, the familiar side-to-side Moon Salutation is a modern sequence. A widely taught version was developed at Kripalu in the late 1980s by four teachers: Megha Nancy Buttenheim, Deva Parnell, Patricia “Niti” Seip Martin, and Bhumi Harriet Russell.

They wanted to complement the active qualities associated with Sun Salutations with a practice emphasizing grounding, flowing movement, and lunar symbolism. This is one version of Chandra Namaskar, rather than a single universal sequence. (kripalu.org)

Why Practice Moon Salutations?

Moon Salutations create an opportunity to move with awareness and explore the balance between effort and ease.

The moon’s changing phases can also serve as a reminder that our own energy shifts. We can meet ourselves where we are and adjust our practice accordingly.

You can practice at any time of day or any moon phase. You do not need to wait for a full moon. In contrast to a vinyasa flow class, lean into moving slowly, mindfully, and consider setting an intention to really pay attention to your breath and invite an inward journey of insights and reflections during this practice.

Upcoming Dates for Moon-themed Classes

Moon Salutations can be practiced anytime but, here are a few upcoming dates to consider planning themed classes based on the new or full moon:

New moon : Sunday, November 8, 2026 – set intentions during the new moon

: Sunday, November 8, 2026 – set intentions during the new moon Full moon: Tuesday, November 24, 2026 – release and let go during the full moon

What Are the Benefits?

Depending on the sequence and how you practice, Moon Salutations offer opportunities to:

Explore mobility: Side bends, folds, and lunges move the body in different directions.

Side bends, folds, and lunges move the body in different directions. Build strength: Standing postures engage the legs and support postural control.

Standing postures engage the legs and support postural control. Practice coordination: Linking movement with breathing encourages attention and body awareness.

Linking movement with breathing encourages attention and body awareness. Cultivate a quieter pace: Moving slowly can make the practice feel meditative. (artofliving.org)

“Cooling” is often used to describe the practice’s intended quality. It does not mean every variation is physically easy. Deep squats and lunges can require considerable effort.

Key Poses in a Moon Salutation

A common Kripalu-style sequence includes these postures:

Mountain Pose (Tadasana) Standing Side Bends (Parsva Urdhva Hastasana) Goddess Pose or Standing Wide Squat (Utkata Konasana) Star Pose (Utthita Tadasana) Triangle Pose (Trikonasana) Pyramid Pose (Parsvottanasana) Low Lunge (Anjaneyasana) Side Lunge (Skandasana) Garland Pose or Wide Squat (Malasana)

The sequence continues through the opposite side before returning to standing. This list introduces the key poses; my free guide walks you through the complete sequence and transitions.

Keep your breath comfortable. Use blocks, shorten your stance, or make your lunges shallower to find a range that works for you.

As you move, consider this question:

Let Your Moon Salutation Practice Reflect What You Need

Where could I welcome more ease today?

Let your answer guide your pace, your breath, and how deeply you enter each pose. Moon Salutations can become a simple way to listen inward and cultivate inner peace, one movement at a time.

Practice and Teach Moon Salutations

Want support learning the sequence or guiding your students through it?

Download my free Moon Salutation Guide, including:

The complete sequence

Yoga teaching cues

Pose illustrations

Questions? Connect with me here

Happy Moon Salutes!

Amelia Andaleon

Founder, Spiritually Fit Yoga | E-RYT 500

Retreat Leader, Yoga Educator & Teacher Trainer

spirituallyfityoga.com

Discover Your Personal Power. Create Your Inner Peace.