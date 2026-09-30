Women’s Harvest Full Moon Retreat -Highlights

Video highlights from our women’s full moon retreat on Saturday September 26, 2026 in Danville, CA.
Captured the beautiful goddesses and gorgeous fall meditation retreat in this highlight reel. We meditated, journaled, and connected in partner exercises under the redwoods. After a sound bath circle and yoga nidra, we enjoyed a delicious dinner, and #letthatshitgo with a full moon release ritual around the fire pit. Grateful to collaborate with Hannah Knapp, founder of Within Meditation. Highlight reel below from my Instagram account @spirituallyfityoga.
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