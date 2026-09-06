Yoga in Sequim: Pop-Up Yoga + Yoga Teacher Training September 14 & 15

I’m coming home to teach!

I grew up in Port Angeles, and these days I’m back home on the Olympic Peninsula every month to spend time with and care for my mom. Since I’m here so often, I thought, why not teach while I’m here?

I’m excited to offer two special pop-up yoga events in Sequim September 14 and 15 at Blue Mountain Yoga, hosted by my friend and former student Julia Buggy.

One is for everyone who could use a little evening release and restoration, and the other is especially for my fellow yoga teachers and teacher trainees.

I’d love to practice with you while I’m home. 💜

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 14 | 7–8 PM

Evening Release: Yin Yoga + Yoga Nidra

Slow down, release the day, and give yourself an hour to simply receive.

We’ll combine the grounding, longer-held poses of Yin Yoga with the deep rest of Yoga Nidra meditation to help release physical and mental tension and transition into your evening feeling calmer, more grounded, and restored.

This class is open to all levels. No yoga experience is necessary. Come exactly as you are.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15 | 7–9 PM

The Art of Assisting Fundamentals

This 2-hour Yoga Teacher Training workshop is for yoga teachers and teacher trainees currently enrolled in a 200-hour YTT program.

We’ll explore the fundamentals of skillful, intentional hands-on assisting, including how to approach assists with greater confidence, awareness, consent, and purpose.

You’ll have opportunities to practice techniques you can bring into your own teaching.

Yoga Alliance Continuing Education hours are available.

WHERE

Blue Mountain Yoga

803 Carlsborg Road, Suite D

Sequim, WA 98382

Blue Mountain Yoga is located in Carlsborg, between Port Angeles and Sequim.

A LITTLE FULL-CIRCLE MOMENT

One of the things that makes these pop-up classes especially meaningful to me is that Julia was once my yoga student before becoming a teacher herself.

Now she owns Blue Mountain Yoga, and she’s welcoming me into her studio to teach and share these offerings with the local yoga community.

I love that. 💜

REGISTRATION

Advance registration is recommended for both events.

👉🏽 Register here:

https://app.ubindi.com/Amelia.Andaleon

Please don’t let finances be a deterrent to taking my yoga offerings. Sliding-scale and scholarship options are available. Just reach out to me. 🙏🏽

If you have questions, would like to apply for a scholarship, or are interested in private yoga teacher mentoring, email me at:

amelia@spirituallyfityoga.com

MORE OLYMPIC PENINSULA POP-UPS TO COME!

Since I’ll continue coming home regularly, I hope these September classes are just the beginning.

I’ll occasionally offer yoga classes, workshops, and Yoga Teacher Training opportunities in Port Angeles and Sequim when I’m in town.

It feels good to bring what I’ve been teaching for so many years back home to the Olympic Peninsula.

I’d love to see some familiar faces, meet new ones, and practice together while I’m home.

See you on the OP! 🙏🏽

Amelia Andaleon

Founder, Spiritually Fit Yoga

E-RYT 500 | YACEP

SpirituallyFitYoga.com

Instagram: @spirituallyfityoga