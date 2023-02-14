Healthy Gluten-Free Valentine Dinner in 30 Minutes!

Mediterranean Shrimp Pasta

with sun-dried tomatoes, capers, artichoke hearts and a creamy lemon garlic sauce

Yield: 4 Servings Prep time: 10 minutes Cook time: 20 minutes. total time: 30 minutes

Not sure what to make for Valentine’s Day yet? Here’s what I chose for my family, which is gluten-free and dairy-free. I used the gluten-free angel hair Miracle Noodle. I’ve also used the Tinkyada brown rice spaghetti noodle used by the author.

Ingredients

8 ounces gluten-free pasta noodles

2 Tbsp avocado oil

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 ½ lbs raw shrimp, peeled and deveined

¼ tsp paprika

2/3 cup full-fat canned coconut milk

1 tsp lemon zest

1 Tbsp lemon juice

1 cup artichoke hearts, chopped

½ cup sun-dried tomatoes, drained

2 Tbsp capers

¼ cup fresh basil, chopped

2 tbsp fresh parsley, chopped

¼ tsp black pepper

½ tsp sea salt, to taste

Instructions

Cook the pasta according to the package instructions. I typically cook pasta noodles 1 to 2 minutes less than the time recommended in order to keep them al dente. Once the noodles are cooked, drain them into a colander and immediately rinse them with cool water. Heat the avocado oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add the peeled shrimp in a single layer, sprinkle with paprika, and cook for 2 to 3 minutes per side. Transfer the shrimp to a plate. Add the rest of the ingredients for the sauce to the skillet (coconut milk, garlic, lemon zest, lemon juice, sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, capers, sea salt, and black pepper) and bring to a full boil. Transfer the cooked pasta noodles and shrimp to the skillet with the sauce and toss everything together until the noodles are coated with sauce. Taste the pasta for flavor and add sea salt and/or lemon zest or juice to taste. Serve with fresh parsley and basil and enjoy!

What about dessert? Fast and easy?

Chocolate-dipped strawberries!

Happy Valentine’s Day!

