Healthy Gluten-Free Valentine Dinner in 30 Minutes!

Mediterranean Shrimp Pasta
with sun-dried tomatoes, capers, artichoke hearts and a creamy lemon garlic sauce
Yield: 4 Servings Prep time: 10 minutes Cook time: 20 minutes. total time: 30 minutes
Not sure what to make for Valentine’s Day yet? Here’s what I chose for my family, which is gluten-free and dairy-free. I used the gluten-free angel hair Miracle Noodle. I’ve also used the Tinkyada brown rice spaghetti noodle used by the author.
See the original recipe post here.
Ingredients
- 8 ounces gluten-free pasta noodles
- 2 Tbsp avocado oil
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 ½ lbs raw shrimp, peeled and deveined
- ¼ tsp paprika
- 2/3 cup full-fat canned coconut milk
- 1 tsp lemon zest
- 1 Tbsp lemon juice
- 1 cup artichoke hearts, chopped
- ½ cup sun-dried tomatoes, drained
- 2 Tbsp capers
- ¼ cup fresh basil, chopped
- 2 tbsp fresh parsley, chopped
- ¼ tsp black pepper
- ½ tsp sea salt, to taste
Instructions
- Cook the pasta according to the package instructions. I typically cook pasta noodles 1 to 2 minutes less than the time recommended in order to keep them al dente. Once the noodles are cooked, drain them into a colander and immediately rinse them with cool water.
- Heat the avocado oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add the peeled shrimp in a single layer, sprinkle with paprika, and cook for 2 to 3 minutes per side. Transfer the shrimp to a plate.
- Add the rest of the ingredients for the sauce to the skillet (coconut milk, garlic, lemon zest, lemon juice, sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, capers, sea salt, and black pepper) and bring to a full boil.
- Transfer the cooked pasta noodles and shrimp to the skillet with the sauce and toss everything together until the noodles are coated with sauce.
- Taste the pasta for flavor and add sea salt and/or lemon zest or juice to taste.
- Serve with fresh parsley and basil and enjoy!
What about dessert? Fast and easy?
Chocolate-dipped strawberries!
Happy Valentine’s Day!
