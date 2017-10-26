Shoulder Integration Workshop – Sat. Nov 4th 2-4pm at Baptiste Yoga San Francisco! 

Shoulder Integration Workshop with me at Baptiste Yoga San Francisco!
WHAT: Learn shoulder anatomy, integration and stability through the Baptiste Journey into Power vinyasa sequence, with special emphasis on: chaturanga, upward dog, flip dog, crow, wheel and inversions.
WHY: Learn true north alignment to prevent injuries and generate ease while you flow from pose to pose in your vinyasa practice.
WHO: All levels!
WHERE: Baptiste Yoga San Francisco – 38 Mesa St. in the Presidio.
WHEN: Saturday November 4th 2-4pm
Book your spot at baptisteyogasf.com now ($25)!
I am SOOO EXCITED to bring you this FUN and educational workshop! 🤗
