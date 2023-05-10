Spiritually Fit Yoga

Build Your YTT – Yoga Teacher Training Library

The following list is for the yoga teacher trainees taking the Spiritually Fit Yoga Yoga Teacher Training with me. Enjoy these recommendations for anyone interested in building your personal yoga library.

YTT Book list (200 hr Yoga Teacher Training)

Your 700+ page Spiritually Fit Yoga YTT manual, with lifetime access to online videos is a valuable, comprehensive resource.  These books supplement the four 50 hour modules of your 200 hour training and build the foundation of your yoga teacher library:

  1. Yoga Sutras of Patanjali by Sri Swami Satchidananda https://amzn.to/3BeGdVN
  1. The Science of Yoga: Understand the Anatomy and Physiology to Perfect Your Practice By Ann Swanson https://amzn.to/3O3q7pp
  1. Living Your Yoga: Finding the Spiritual in Everyday Life by Judith Hanson Lasater https://amzn.to/3O1ueT4
  1. The Bhagavad Gita by Eknath Easwaran https://amzn.to/3puTp6e

REQUIRED FOR POWER VINYASA CERTIFICATION:

REQUIRED FOR YIN YOGA CERTIFICATION:

OPTIONAL BOOKS:

Screenshot of book prices on Amazon as of May 2023

