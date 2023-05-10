Build Your YTT – Yoga Teacher Training Library

The following list is for the yoga teacher trainees taking the Spiritually Fit Yoga Yoga Teacher Training with me. Enjoy these recommendations for anyone interested in building your personal yoga library.

YTT Book list (200 hr Yoga Teacher Training)

Your 700+ page Spiritually Fit Yoga YTT manual, with lifetime access to online videos is a valuable, comprehensive resource. These books supplement the four 50 hour modules of your 200 hour training and build the foundation of your yoga teacher library:

REQUIRED FOR POWER VINYASA CERTIFICATION:

REQUIRED FOR YIN YOGA CERTIFICATION:

OPTIONAL BOOKS:

Paths to God: Living the Bhagavad Gita by Ram Dass https://amzn.to/3punGC9 (If you find the Bhagavad Gita challenging to understand, I found this book easy to read. Ram Dass made the Gita more relatable for me. Loved this book)

Living in the Light: Yoga for Self-Realization by Deepak Chopra MD, Sarah Platt-Finger https://amzn.to/3W9aEGB (I’m tempted to make this part of my required 200 hour YTT book! It’s a beautiful blend of yoga philosophy presented by Deepak Chopra and an introduction to yoga postures by Sarah Platt-Finger. This would be a great resource when creating self-inquiry work for workshops or retreats. The audible version of this book is read by Deepak and Sarah)

