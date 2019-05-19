YOGA SURF RETREAT WITH ME APRIL 5-11, 2020 IN BALI, INDONESIA

Join Tier 3 Certified Baptiste Power Yoga Influencer, Amelia Andaleon, for a yoga and surf adventure of a lifetime! Daily morning vinyasa, evening yin and meditation, on our private oceanfront yoga shala to the sights and sounds of the waves. Our retreat is hosted at Hotel Komune, a stunning oceanfront eco-friendly resort on Keramas Beach with world-class surfing, and set apart from the dense resort area. It’s a luxury property with a fitness health hub, spa services, pools, serves up organic farm to table meals, and is both perfect for a romantic getaway or family-friendly vacation.
Learn more about our beautiful venue here:
https://www.komuneresorts.com/bali-gallery.html
https://www.komuneresorts.com/bali-eco-friendly-resort.html
Book your trip of a lifetime here! Earlybird discounts are available as well as payment options via venmo, cash or check. Email me at amelia@spirituallyfityoga.com or call me at 360-808-0074 with questions.