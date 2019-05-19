YOGA SURF RETREAT WITH ME APRIL 5-11, 2020 IN BALI, INDONESIA

#hospitalyoga #Whyyoga ? 🧘🏽‍♀️To prepare me for moments like this when a facial skin rash (#cellulitis ) quickly sends me from doc to ER on Monday morning to now day 3 in the hospital. The last few days I’ve been at my most gorgeous looking like the elephant man to a facial gone bad.🤪 . Now that the fever is gone and I’m instructed to move so I don’t get blood clots, I did a little yoga after a stroll down the hallways. And, wow did it feel healing and yummy. I’m so grateful I have yoga deep in my bones, in my muscle memory and my parasympathetic nervous system. A variation of #janusirsasana, #ujjayi breath, and gentle #vinyasa flow instantly transported me to feeling #beautiful, spacious, #grateful, #healthy, and #connected to Spirit. Even hooked up to this IV antibiotic, sporting drab hospital garb, in this sterile room, I accessed my #peaceful #happy place. And, that feels like a #miracle. #Yogaheals , and this little hospital stint reminds me that we can yoga anywhere, without a mat and with limited physical capability. #unstoppable . Mentally, the yoga trained me to shift from attaching to my physical pain to observing. But, wow physical pain is a selfish stage hog. It was hard to shift to the observer. I lashed out some desperate requests to my hubby in the heat of my pain. Gratefully, my inner yogi would rise above the pain.🙏🏽 . About hospital life, I’ve had to make peace with meds pumping into my veins since I rarely take anything except for natural remedies. I’m ready to restore my gut health and immune system after all these antibiotics. It’s not a step backwards, in fact they might have saved my life. It’s another chapter and another story about the testament of the human spirit wanting to live and thrive! Hey, my gluten free lunch was polenta with squash and my almond milk is even organic. Seriously, things could be so much worse!! Taking it one day at a time and making the best of it. 🤗Wow do I miss teaching #yoga this week! I miss you all. Get to your mats, or on your hospital beds, and move and breathe! Namaste 🙏🏽 🧘🏽‍♀️ . ps watched the documentary “I Am Maris” w @yogamaris filmed at @justbeyoga You MUST watch! Thank you Maris!! 💖#inspiration