YOGA SURF RETREAT WITH ME APRIL 5-11, 2020 IN BALI, INDONESIA

Join Tier 3 Certified Baptiste Power Yoga Influencer, Amelia Andaleon, for a yoga and surf adventure of a lifetime!  Daily morning vinyasa, evening yin and meditation, on our private oceanfront yoga shala to the sights and sounds of the waves. Our retreat is hosted at Hotel Komune, a stunning oceanfront eco-friendly resort on Keramas Beach with world-class surfing, and set apart from the dense resort area.  It’s a luxury property with a fitness health hub, spa services, pools, serves up organic farm to table meals, and is  both perfect for a romantic getaway or family-friendly vacation.

Learn more about our beautiful venue here:  

https://www.komuneresorts.com/bali-gallery.html

https://www.komuneresorts.com/bali-eco-friendly-resort.html

Book your trip of a lifetime here! Earlybird discounts are available as well as payment options via venmo, cash or check. Email me at amelia@spirituallyfityoga.com or call me at 360-808-0074 with questions.

Book now!

About meelswa

http://SpirituallyFitYoga.com, mom, wife, photographer, happily retired computer geek, 500hr E-RYT Tier 2 Certified Baptiste Yoga Instructor, Certified Yin Yoga Instructor (with Bernie Clark) and Certified YogaFit Kids Instructor. Nature girl, urban hippy, mermaid, indigo child . Reiki 2 practitioner, doTerra Wellness Advocate, Certified AromaTouch practitioner. Transitioned from fast-paced-corporate-computer-geekdom to life in the Pacific Northwest and back again in the Bay Area. Going with the flow, generating ease and calm teaching and practicing yoga and meditation, to balance the unexpected WTF curveballs of life!
