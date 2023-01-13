Meditation & Journal Prompts for Setting Priorities

As I mentioned in my previous blog post, I’m not a huge fan of resolutions but, I find that setting priorities is helpful. My latest podcast episodes lead you through getting clarity about what you want to focus on through meditation and journaling.
If you prefer to watch these episodes, view them on Spotify:
- Part 1 Meditation video on Spotify
- Part 2 Journaling exercise video on Spotify
These two podcast episodes can be practiced used together or enjoyed ala carte. 🙂
Part One is 16 minutes long Part Two is 11 minutes long.
Setting Priorities in 2023! Part 1 – Meditation (Spiritually Fit Yoga with Amelia Andaleon) – Spiritually Fit Yoga with Amelia Andaleon
Setting Priorities in 2023! Part 2 – Journal Prompts (Spiritually Fit Yoga with Amelia Andaleon) – Spiritually Fit Yoga with Amelia Andaleon
Journal Prompts:
- What is most important to me today?
- Where would I like to place my attention?
- Where or what would I like to awaken?
- What would I like to energize?
- What needs are routinely not being met?
- What unmet needs are causing suffering on a frequent basis?
Listen/watch Part 2 above as I guide you through how to use these journal prompts to create your list of priorities.
Let me know how these episodes helped you set your priorities!
- Subscribe to my newsletter & hear about my offerings!
- Submit a YTT Interest Form for my 200 hr Yoga Teacher Training!
- Book your FREE 30 min discovery call with me!
- Click to view my schedule
Check out these retreats and book your spot!
FYI – Additional 2023 retreats not available for booking: Costa Rica sold out, Mexico Retreat date TBD, Port Angeles sold out.
Greece has a wait list. Slight possibility to still book until Jan. 31st if rooms can be added! Click below!