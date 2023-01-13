Meditation & Journal Prompts for Setting Priorities

As I mentioned in my previous blog post, I’m not a huge fan of resolutions but, I find that setting priorities is helpful. My latest podcast episodes lead you through getting clarity about what you want to focus on through meditation and journaling.

If you prefer to watch these episodes, view them on Spotify:

Part 1 Meditation video on Spotify

Part 2 Journaling exercise video on Spotify

These two podcast episodes can be practiced used together or enjoyed ala carte. 🙂

Part One is 16 minutes long Part Two is 11 minutes long.

Setting Priorities in 2023! Part 1 – Meditation (Spiritually Fit Yoga with Amelia Andaleon) – Spiritually Fit Yoga with Amelia Andaleon Welcome to the Spiritually Fit Yoga podcast! And, welcome to 2023! This episode leads you through a meditation to set priorities for your year, your life. This is Part 1 of "Setting Priorities." In the next episode I will lead you through a journaling exercise. You may choose to meditate first, and meditate on your own. OR wait until Part 2 is published later this week and follow along with my journal prompts. I hope you enjoy this priority setting meditation! Thank you for joining me here. If you find my podcast valuable, please leave a rating, review, and share with others. I appreciate hearing from you! And, here is the quote I shared in today's episode: "Our life is the sum total of all the decisions we make every day, and those decisions are determined by our priorities" – Myles Munroe Blessings and Peace Out, Amelia Diaz Andaleon Questions? Connect with me! DM me on Instagram at @spirituallyfityoga, facebook, and on my website http://SpirituallyFitYoga.com . ================================== Yoga Retreats with spots left: Greece Women's Retreat June 13-20, 2023. – if I am able to add rooms, you'll still be able to book otherwise you will be added to a wait list Connect with me! Subscribe to my newsletter! Learn more about becoming a yoga teacher, deepening your practice, and getting certified through me! ================================== If you appreciate my free offerings, please leave me a rating, review, spread the word, and consider financial support of my podcast with a donation, from .99/month. Click on the "Support" button. Thank you! Thank you to the sponsor of my podcast, http://ubindi.com , the booking platform for my classes. Ubindi.com is offering a 50% discount on the Annual Essentials Plan to listeners of my Spiritually Fit Yoga podcast! Discount code: AMELIA, all in caps. Ubindi is a simple, affordable solution to manage your bookings and payments. Try it for FREE for up to 50 students. — Send in a voice message: https://anchor.fm/spirituallyfityoga/message Support this podcast: https://anchor.fm/spirituallyfityoga/support

Setting Priorities in 2023! Part 2 – Journal Prompts (Spiritually Fit Yoga with Amelia Andaleon) – Spiritually Fit Yoga with Amelia Andaleon Welcome to the Spiritually Fit Yoga podcast! And, welcome to 2023! This episode is Part 2 of my "Setting Priorities in 2023" series taking you through journal prompts. Below are the journal prompts. Follow along as I guide you through how to answer use these prompts to create your priority list. Thank you for joining me here. If you find my podcast valuable, please leave a rating, review, and share with others. I appreciate hearing from you! Journal Prompts: What is most important to me today? Where would I like to place my attention? Where or what would I like to awaken? What would I like to energize? What needs are routinely not being met? What unmet needs are causing suffering on a frequent basis? Blessings and Peace Out, Amelia Diaz Andaleon Questions? Connect with me! DM me on Instagram at @spirituallyfityoga, facebook, and on my website http://SpirituallyFitYoga.com . ================================== Yoga Retreats with spots left: Greece Women's Retreat June 13-20, 2023. – if I am able to add rooms, you'll still be able to book otherwise you will be added to a wait list Connect with me! Subscribe to my newsletter! Learn more about becoming a yoga teacher, deepening your practice, and getting certified through me! ================================== If you appreciate my free offerings, please leave me a rating, review, spread the word, and consider financial support of my podcast with a donation, from .99/month. Click on the "Support" button. Thank you! Thank you to the sponsor of my podcast, http://ubindi.com , the booking platform for my classes. Ubindi.com is offering a 50% discount on the Annual Essentials Plan to listeners of my Spiritually Fit Yoga podcast! Discount code: AMELIA, all in caps. Ubindi is a simple, affordable solution to manage your bookings and payments. Try it for FREE for up to 50 students. — Send in a voice message: https://anchor.fm/spirituallyfityoga/message Support this podcast: https://anchor.fm/spirituallyfityoga/support

Journal Prompts:

What is most important to me today? Where would I like to place my attention? Where or what would I like to awaken? What would I like to energize? What needs are routinely not being met? What unmet needs are causing suffering on a frequent basis?

Listen/watch Part 2 above as I guide you through how to use these journal prompts to create your list of priorities.

Let me know how these episodes helped you set your priorities!

Amelia Andaleon

Empowering you to channel your intuition, discover your inner wisdom, and apply yoga, meditation, and energy healing to create your powerful, purposeful life!

Check out these retreats and book your spot!

FYI – Additional 2023 retreats not available for booking: Costa Rica sold out, Mexico Retreat date TBD, Port Angeles sold out.

Greece has a wait list. Slight possibility to still book until Jan. 31st if rooms can be added! Click below!