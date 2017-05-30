Lululemon Walnut Creek Yoga in the Park with Amelia Andaleon – Sunday 6/4 9:30am

crescentlunge-eaglearmsYoga in the Park hosted by Lululemon Walnut Creek

Sunday, June 4, 2017 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM

Civic Park 1375 Civic Dr, Walnut Creek, CA

Join me for Lululemon’s Yoga in the Park this Sunday!  I’ll be leading a Baptiste Vinyasa Flow class.  Bring your mat and flow in the beautiful outdoors!

Namaste, Amelia

 

