Lululemon Walnut Creek Yoga in the Park with Amelia Andaleon – Sunday 6/4 9:30am

Yoga in the Park hosted by Lululemon Walnut Creek
Sunday, June 4, 2017 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM
Civic Park 1375 Civic Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
Join me for Lululemon’s Yoga in the Park this Sunday! I’ll be leading a Baptiste Vinyasa Flow class. Bring your mat and flow in the beautiful outdoors!
Namaste, Amelia
Like this:
Like Loading...
About meelswa
http://SpirituallyFitYoga.com, mom, wife, photographer, happily retired computer geek, Certified Baptiste Yoga Instructor, nature girl, urban hippy, mermaid, indigo child . Transitioned from fast-paced-corporate-computer-geekdom to life in the Pacific Northwest and back again in the Bay Area. Going with the flow, generating ease and calm teaching and practicing yoga and meditation, to balance the unexpected WTF curveballs of life!