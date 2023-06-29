Spiritual Awakening Retreat with Swami Chidananda and Amelia Andaleon. September 9-10, 2023 Danville, CA

Spiritual Awakening: A Kriya Yoga and Asana Retreat with Swami Chidananda and Amelia Andaleon

Join us for this special retreat under the redwoods east of San Francisco in Danville, CA led by Swami Chidananda and hosted by hatha yoga instructor Amelia Andaleon.

Embark on a journey of self-discovery and personal growth by exploring the teachings of Kriya Yoga and enhancing your asana practices. This retreat is open to individuals of all levels and religious affiliations.

During the retreat, you’ll have the opportunity to activate and harmonize your body’s energy centers, the chakras, fostering a smooth flow of life force energy and cultivating inner harmony and well-being.

Kriya Yoga provides a unique approach to understanding and addressing karma, which relates to the consequences of our actions. Through specific breathing exercises and meditation techniques, Kriya Yoga empowers you to liberate yourself from limiting patterns and embrace greater freedom in your life.

Immerse yourself in the practice of asana and Kriya Yoga to access your transformative power, discover your authentic life path, and experience the profound connection between your body, mind, and spirit.

Our Daily Offerings

8:00AM – 9:00AM – ASANA PRACTICE

9:00 – 930AM – Break, light vegan refreshments

10:00 – 11:00 – OM CHANTING

11:00 – 1:00 – KRIYA COURSE

1:00 – 2:00 – VEGAN LUNCH

2:00 – 3:30 – KRIYA COURSE

Energy Exchange: $390

Space is limited. Click here to book your spot.

Learn more about Swami Chidananda here:

Click here to learn more about Kriya Yoga.

