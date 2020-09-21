Yoga with me this week!

Social distance class opportunities are opening up! Zoom classes continue for those who prefer that option. Hope to see you on your mat!!! 🙏🏽💓 Amelia

I’m teaching outdoors for Just Be Yoga in Danville, silent disco style! Wearing headphones, students will hear my voice and music without disturbing nearby businesses or residents. Book at myjustbeyoga.com or on the JBY app.

I am teaching my first INDOOR class at Baptiste Power Yoga San Francisco! Very limited class at 10% capacity. All of us wearing masks, me and the students. Wed 5-6pm and yes it will be a HOT power vinyasa class! Book at baptistepoweryogasf.com or on the BPYSF app.

Friday morning at 815am I’m teaching Power Vinyasa outdoors at Emerald Glen Park for Joya Yoga Dublin. Book at joyayoga.com or on the Joya app.

And, my Tuesday community classes continue with a max of 6 students on my yoga deck. On deck spots fill up quickly. I teach a simultaneous zoom class. More deets at this link here.