3 Tips to Shift Unwanted Reactions to Mindful Responses

Nothing wrong with cookies, or eating cookies, unless you’re allergic to that cookie or the eating of the cookies gets out of control and it causes you harm. It’s a funny analogy but, can you relate? And, oof, it’s the holidays, and sometimes those literal cookies can be a great temptation. Take a nibble if you can handle it, otherwise, just steer clear. Shift the attention away from the cookie and focus on regulating your reaction. You can’t control the existence of that cookie but, you can control your reaction. You really really can.

But, how? It’s so hard!

Insanity is repeating the same thing and getting different results.

It’s like walking down a dark alley and falling into the same pothole. Time to stop walking down that alley! Take the path free of potholes! Disrupt the behavior & harmful thoughts.

What you repeat, perpetuates.

ABCs to Shift Unwanted Reactions to Mindful Responses



Alarm: Get to know the physical sensations and behaviors which signal that your reactionary self is present.

Breathe: Place your hands on your heart and belly and take 5+ SLOW deep breaths. 4 counts in/4-8 counts out.

Compassion: Pay attention and ask yourself “what need is not being met right now?” Tenderly give yourself compassion.

The more you practice these ABCs, the more you will respond as your highest self, and the less you will engage in unwanted reactions.

That “cookie” is not what will satisfy your deep unmet need. Let’s say you discover that your unmet need is love or feeling lonely. Put your energy and time into practicing tools and techniques to experience that love and belonging for yourself.

I experienced many decades of self-sabotaging thoughts and behavior which I discovered stemmed from childhood trauma and not having my basic needs met, to feel of loved and like I belong. Yoga and meditation taught me how to meet my own needs and avoid the paths and thoughts which used to lead me to despair and deep sadness. It’s not that the moments of feeling unsettled or insecure have disappeared. Through my consistent self-awareness yoga practices and connection to divine guidance, I respond with compassion which now feels like a non-reaction. How I respond now is almost unrecognizable compared to who I was and how I behaved when I was younger. If I can do it, I believe anyone can. That’s why I care so much about sharing what I’ve learned, personally and through thousands of hours of training. Cultivate a neutral mind, non-reactivity. It’s key to freedom from mental suffering.

Compassion is a super power.

If you need more support, please reach out to a professional, support group, a trusted mentor or friend.

I’m here to support you!

My intention is to offer you tools to get spiritually fit, to encourage you to nourish your body, mind, and spirit. With the, lifestyle practices of yoga, you can liberate yourself from suffering, from an agitated mindset, from everyday stress, unexpected life circumstances, depression, anxiety…anything that makes life seem hard. I am especially aware that the holidays can be triggering so I’ve been offering more daily and weekly support through my newsletter, daily affirmations on Instagram, and through my in-person & private coaching.

Much love and compassion,

