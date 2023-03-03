Spiritually Fit Yoga

access personal power & peace through yoga

Online yoga & meditation classes with Amelia Andaleon on Insight Timer!

Welcome Spiritual Fit Yoga Warriors! For those of you who can’t practice with me in person, Insight Timer is an opportunity to practice with me from anywhere you are!

I’m back to teaching weekly yoga live classes on the free Insight Timer app. Join on the app or via the insighttimer.com website.

If you’re free join me!

March 4th Saturday 830am PST/1130am EST Vinyasa for Strength & Grace + Meditation

Follow me on Insight Timer to see my other classes and receive notifications when I’m teaching or when I upload new tracks & courses.

Peace out,

Amelia Andaleon
Spiritually Fit Yoga

spread your love and light…

